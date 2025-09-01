Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $293,000 in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

