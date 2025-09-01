Armistice Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Accuray by 44.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.26. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $127.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.78 million. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. Wall Street Zen cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

