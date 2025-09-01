Armistice Capital LLC Trims Position in Mainz Biomed NV $MYNZ

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Mainz Biomed worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mainz Biomed Trading Up 1.8%

MYNZ opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Mainz Biomed NV has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

