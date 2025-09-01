Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

