Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,827 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.6%

BIO stock opened at $298.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

