Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Palisade Bio, Inc. $PALI

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,397 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.29% of Palisade Bio worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Palisade Bio Stock Down 0.5%
PALI opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palisade Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Palisade Bio Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.
