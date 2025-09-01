Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. $DRMA

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) by 1,411.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.81% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.56. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.24.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dermata Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

