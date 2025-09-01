Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,869,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

