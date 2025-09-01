Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mercari and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercari N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercari and ContextLogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.63 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.62

Mercari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercari and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercari 0 0 1 0 3.00 ContextLogic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Mercari beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercari

(Get Free Report)

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About ContextLogic

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

