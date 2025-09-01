Betterment LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF $VGSR

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
