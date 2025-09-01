Betterment LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

