Financial Review: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Armlogi and Avis Budget Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armlogi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avis Budget Group 2 4 1 0 1.86

Avis Budget Group has a consensus target price of $143.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Avis Budget Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Armlogi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Armlogi and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89% Avis Budget Group -19.06% -14.74% -0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armlogi and Avis Budget Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armlogi $166.98 million 0.34 $7.44 million ($0.23) -5.87 Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion 0.47 -$1.82 billion ($63.26) -2.50

Armlogi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avis Budget Group. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Armlogi has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Armlogi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

