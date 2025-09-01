Betterment LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $156.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

