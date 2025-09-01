Financial Contrast: Timken (NYSE:TKR) versus XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH)

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) and Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCHG and Timken”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XCHG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $42.20 million 1.82 N/A N/A N/A Timken $4.57 billion 1.18 $352.70 million $4.40 17.56

Profitability

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than XCHG.

This table compares XCHG and Timken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A Timken 6.86% 11.78% 5.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XCHG and Timken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Timken 0 6 4 0 2.40

Timken has a consensus price target of $79.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Timken’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timken is more favorable than XCHG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Timken shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timken beats XCHG on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services. It serves EV manufacturers, energy players, and charge point operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. This segment serves wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail, and other industries under the Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands. Its Industrial Motion segment offers a portfolio of engineered products comprising industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, seals, couplings, filtration systems, and industrial clutches and brakes. It also provides industrial drivetrain and bearing repairing services. This segment serves a range of industries, such as solar energy, automation, construction, agriculture and turf, passenger rail, marine, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical, and others under the Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Spinea, Des-Case, Lagersmit, Lovejoy, and PT Tech brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.