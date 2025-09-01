New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 405 2172 3396 125 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.70%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 5.47 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $19.16 billion $730.78 million 10.62

New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

