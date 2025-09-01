Betterment LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.77 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

