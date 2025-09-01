Betterment LLC Purchases 567 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Betterment LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,395,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

