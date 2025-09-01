Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.23% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,594.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $338,090.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. The trade was a 71.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.56 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.