Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stardust Power Inc. $SDST

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stardust Power during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
Stardust Power Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of SDST opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.
Insider Activity
In other Stardust Power news, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 173,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $32,985.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,006,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,257.04. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 160,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $30,485.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 598,655 shares in the company, valued at $113,744.45. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,140 shares of company stock worth $93,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
Stardust Power Company Profile
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
