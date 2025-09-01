Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Lennar by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,474,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

