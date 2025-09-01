Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.59 Million in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in RxSight by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 156.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 87,989 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 531.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 166,513 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 81.6% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXST. Bank of America cut their price objective on RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

RxSight Trading Down 1.2%

RxSight stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.