Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.