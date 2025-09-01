363,470 Shares in SuperCom, Ltd. $SPCB Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 363,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 12.41% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SuperCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SuperCom, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.21.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. SuperCom had a return on equity of 45.38% and a net margin of 11.00%.

SuperCom Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

