Armistice Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $683.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.74. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $319.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

