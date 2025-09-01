Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 342 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $128.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

