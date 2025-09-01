Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,162,000. Albar Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,474,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWM opened at $235.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.