Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $225,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.