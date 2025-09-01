Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

