Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of Digital Realty Trust worth $353,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $167.74 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

