Betterment LLC Sells 657 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 141,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

