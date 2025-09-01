Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 139.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

