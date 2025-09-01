Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Asana by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 923,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.220 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 122,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,786,854.72. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. FBN Securities raised shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

