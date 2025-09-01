Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 194.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,074 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,368,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,998,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,705 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 13.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,885,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 674,807 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,068,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,542,000 after purchasing an additional 370,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,828,000 after buying an additional 978,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:RCI opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.Rogers Communication’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Rogers Communication Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.