American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $143.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.