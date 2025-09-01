Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 184,683 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,560.69. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,230 shares of company stock valued at $684,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
