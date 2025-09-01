Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 184,683 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,560.69. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,230 shares of company stock valued at $684,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

