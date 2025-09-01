Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 249,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,803.84. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557,530 shares of company stock worth $691,887,874 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

