Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 64.56.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

