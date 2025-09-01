Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 149,724 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of KBR worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 889,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after purchasing an additional 683,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $31,454,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

