Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS Position Trimmed by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $2,201,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $891,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FAS opened at $180.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $189.23.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

