6,580 Shares in Equity Residential $EQR Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

