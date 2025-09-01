Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 173,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

