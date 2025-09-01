Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 486 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,245,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.