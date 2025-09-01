Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 602 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,161 shares of company stock worth $13,023,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $97.80 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

