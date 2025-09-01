Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,699,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,009 shares of company stock worth $28,717,464 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

