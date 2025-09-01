Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $351,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of D stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

