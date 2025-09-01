Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

