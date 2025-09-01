Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,857.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 979,388 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after buying an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,172,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

