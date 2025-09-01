Caption Management LLC Invests $554,000 in CubeSmart $CUBE

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

