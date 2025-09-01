Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Carlyle Group stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

