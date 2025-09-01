ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD Shares Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.32. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

